When the pop star announced on Thursday, March 7, 2019, that he was picking out whip to reward his crew, Lati was supposed to be the last to get his own.

It seemed like the gift pack has reached him in an Instagram post he shared today thanking the singer for being so generous with a new red Benz.

"I have known you since you were 10years old , that was when I lost both my parents. You are always there for me like a brother and you have never turned your back against me, I know God would continue to bless you and your family .

"I pray for everyone that your 'destiny helper would look for you even tho they are far from you , God would bring them close to you' DAVID ADELEKE aka DAVIDO is an ANGEL and a KING not just an artist," Lati shared via his IG profile along with a video of the new whip.

David in turn also expressed on his social media how the outcome would have easily been the same if the resources he had were Lati's.

"Uve been looking after me since I was 13 !!! Your probably the only one that I know would do the same if we switched positions !! LOVE YOU MY BROTHER ! MY BACK BONE!! ENJOY THIS SMALL GIFT!"

The car gift surprise has already gotten to Aloma, who is a member of Davido's DMW contingent.