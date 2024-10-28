Davido brought this on himself - Samklef weighs in on dispute with Korty

Samklef took to X on October 27, 2024, to reply to a person's post, which read, "The disrespect davido is getting is way too much sha, man just want to help people and that’s all." In response, he questioned why Davido faced more criticisms than artistes like Olamide and suggested that Olamide has positively impacted more individuals than Davido,

He wrote, "Olamide has helped a lot of people than davido why are people not disrespecting him? Davido brought it to himself! This is what happens when you are always trying to look good in the eyes of everybody! You Dey help based on expectation! Based on control. I gat love for him; he just need to stop playing victim"

In a separate post, he urged Korty to post the video without the singer's approval, stressing that he would stand up for her.

"If I be korty I go release the podcast. Dem force davido do the interview? Don’t let dem bully you. Samklef go fight for you. Wetin be her handle?" he asked.

Samklef's post comes after Korty announced that she was going to release her interview with Davido, then announced that she couldn't because the singer and his team did not allow her. She expressed her frustration regarding the fact that even after she re-edited the interview, the singer's team refused to allow her to release it.