Youtuber Korty faces backlash after calling Davido out over unreleased interview

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Sha has become a trending topic on X because of this.

Korty says Davido's team reached out to her for the interview [X/Abazz/whyllzz]
Korty says Davido's team reached out to her for the interview [X/Abazz/whyllzz]

On October 26, 2024, Korty took to X to post a snippet of the much anticipated interview with Davido, informing her followers that she was going to release it soon.

She wrote, "Randomly decided to rework my video with @davido i'll drop it tomorrow by 1pm."

However, the next day, she expressed her frustration regarding the fact that the singer's team refused to allow her to release the video, even after she re-edited it.

"They agreed that i should re-edit this video and now have said i must not post the video for reasons i still don't understand. i am not scared of anyone, but i am wise enough to stay out of battles i'm not equipped for."

Korty's post [X/Korty_EO]
Korty's post [X/Korty_EO] Pulse Nigeria

Her post was not well received by many X singers, including Davido's fans who promptly dug out an old post of hers where she voiced her prayer to interview the singer one day.

One X user said to her, "You putting it out like they begged you…you literally asked them to be on your show."

Korty clapped back saying, "ode they reached out to me. but you can't relate cos all you've ever done in your miserable life is beg & tweet like the ignorant fool you are."

In another post, Korty stressed that artistes should refrain from coming on her show if they would eventually tell her not to release the interview.

She wrote,"iIve filmed so many artists who eventually tell me not to post the video. if you don't want people to see you for who you are, please do not come on my show. stop wasting my time."

"It's beautiful that the greats recognize me, but my approach can be too intense for some of them, and thats ok, we will charge it to the game, thank the lord & keep working" she added.

Following the backlash she received, she posted, "I no rant again, love u all for supporting me even on the days i'm going crazy."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

