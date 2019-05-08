It appeals that Davido is trying to be the mediator between Ruggedman and Naira Marleys present rift as he calls on both parties to squash their rift and move on.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, where he shared a series of videos appealing to the two singers to stop dragging each other on social media.

According to Davido, even though he commented on Naira Marley's now controversial post on social media, he feels Nigerians are very sensitive people when it comes to some certain topics especially Internet fraud. He went on to advice Naira Marley to respect Ruggedman because of his track record in the music industry.

Davido also appealed to Ruggedman to not forget that the reason singers of this generation are making references to Internet fraud in their song is because of what they see in society.

He was also quick to make references to a number of Nigerian musicians who have been flying high and making the nation proud abroad.

Davido's comments are coming less than a day after Ruggedman had dragged Naira Marley during an interview. Naira Marley also had some not so nice words for Ruggedman in his response. This is not the first time the two singers have called each other out on social media.

Ruggedman comes for Naira Marley again

The veteran rapper made this known during a chat session with HIP TV. According to him, the fact that the government is unable to provide the basic amenities and infrastructure for its citizens doesn't give anyone the right to get involved in Internet fraud.

"For a young upcoming artist like him, he shouldn't be doing stuff like that. You don't just come out and start celebrating fraud. Especially something, nothing not just in Nigeria but the whole world is frowning upon. You don't want to know how they look at Nigerians abroad because of fraud. Does two wrongs make a right?

"Because the government is making us lack in things like jobs and all, you now want to start stealing and killing and robbing and you'd say it is because the government is not providing you with some certain things. Everybody in the London, in the American, in the Dublin, we are not supporting that boy o, he is a fraudster on his own. We are hardworking Nigerians," he said.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Naira Marley made the headlines after he shared a post on his Instagram page suggesting that he had a soft spot for people involved in Internet fraud. It didn't take long before Ruggedman dragged him on social media for his perceived childish act.