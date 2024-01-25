Davido and wife Chioma return to Lagos after welcoming twins in the US

In the videos making rounds on social media on January 25, 2024, the singer and his wife had a night out with friends, enjoying fine dining. When they walked out of a building, adoring fans loudly cheered them on, while a happy Davido repeatedly said, "Al' Pacino's wife is back," as Chioma walked ahead of him. Another clip showed them dancing to music in a club, surrounded by their crew.

Chioma had been in the United States of America in the days leading up to the birth of their twin babies. Back in October 2023, social media was riddled with speculations about the birth of the their twins, and at this time it was hidden and remained unconfirmed by the singer. However on Friday, October 13, the couple were captured outside a hospital, with Chioma holding two new born babies in her hands, while sat on a wheelchair.

Furthermore, a video was recorded by Davido's father who repeatedly called himself a happy grandad also made the rounds. After the video leaked online, the reports were seemingly confirmed in the eyes of the public.

The singer later revealed that he and his wife trembled after they learned that they were having twins. "When me and my wife found out, we were shaking and it was in the same month, happened in October and my wife gave birth in October, it's crazy," he said during an interview.