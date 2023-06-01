The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dakore Akande recounts struggles with postpartum depression

Anna Ajayi

Postpartum depression is a real condition that affects many new mothers, yet it often goes unrecognised by society.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande suffered from post natal depression [QEDNG]
Dakore Egbuson-Akande suffered from post natal depression [QEDNG]

Recommended articles

In an interview on the podcast series With Chude, Dakore, a multi-brand ambassador and award-winning actress, delved into her mental health struggles and the path she took to overcome them.

Reflecting on her seemingly perfect life and the challenges she faced after becoming a mother, the actress revealed, "I had some slight complications after the birth of my daughter. I was in a sad state, and I just slipped into postnatal depression. I didn't even realise it when it started happening."

It was a conversation with an older friend that helped Dakore identify the underlying cause of her mood swings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking professional help, she consulted her OB/GYN, who confirmed her postpartum depression symptoms.

The actress further shared her realisation that she had neglected her creativity, which had started to diminish over the course of four years away from work.

"I just had this consistent and persistent sadness – a lack of joy – almost like I would be struggling to reach the joy, then sometimes I would be very manic-like very happy, then very sad," she revealed.

Recognising the importance of therapy, Dakore sought help from a therapist who guided her through the healing process. Her therapist emphasised the significance of engaging in activities she loved, reminding her that she had been an actor since childhood. This played a vital role in her recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the support of her therapist and a trusted friend, Dakore discovered that her depression stemmed from the significant life changes she had experienced.

Slowly but surely, she returned to acting and the entertainment industry, regaining control of her life and mental well-being.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is a renowned Nigerian actress known for her roles in movies such as Isoken, Fifty, The Set Up, and Chief Daddy.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dakore Akande recounts struggles with postpartum depression

Dakore Akande recounts struggles with postpartum depression

Official 'The House of Secrets' poster shows off 7 characters

Official 'The House of Secrets' poster shows off 7 characters

Beauty Tukura describes 'BBNaija' as a toxic reality show

Beauty Tukura describes 'BBNaija' as a toxic reality show

Simi announces her first single of 2023 titled 'Stranger'

Simi announces her first single of 2023 titled 'Stranger'

What you need to know to about Nollywood/Bollywood series, 'Postcard'

What you need to know to about Nollywood/Bollywood series, 'Postcard'

Muti-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new single 'YOLO'

Muti-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new single 'YOLO'

I want to take Afrobeats to China - Bad Boy Timz

I want to take Afrobeats to China - Bad Boy Timz

Portable is a motivational speaker - DJ Tunez

Portable is a motivational speaker - DJ Tunez

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DJ Cuppy shows off her father's new whip [Instagram]

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Ebuka mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Sheggz being a complete romantic [Twitter]

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives

Toyin Abraham's outfit to the inauguration dinner [Kemi Filani]

Toyin Abraham attends inauguration dinner amidst backlash from fans