Dramatic sleeves are one of the fashion trends that we witnessed in 2019 and fashionistas are still rocking it in 2020.

Actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande isn’t saying no to the trend as we can see in her recent look. We’re totally vibing with this look as she exudes poise and class.

In recent months, Dakore has proven that she’s totally into the business of looking good. The host of the reality TV show, Ultimate made another fashion statement on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the live show.

She rocked a red floral top with dramatic sleeves that got our attention. She paired the top with a sheer skirt that had a gold ruffled fabric attached to the waist.

The DZYN custom outfit was all we needed to see to brighten our day. She accessorized the look with some beautiful rings and bracelets from Wow accessories.

Her look was a mixture of bold and subtle. She went bold on her lips and calmed the look with her nude touch on her eyes with her signature eyebrow.

Dakore rocked her beautiful natural hair, which we find very fascinating and her silver shoe was the right match for the look.