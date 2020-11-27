Nigerian actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande has been unveiled as a jury member at the upcoming 2021 edition of the Paris International Film festival.

The latest development was confirmed via statement released on Monday, November 23, 2020. In the statement, Akande described her new appointment as an opportunity to 'become more inclusive'.

"We have a unique and necessary opportunity to become more inclusive across all disciplines to better appreciate our diversity and bridge the gaps so we can create a better world and film is a very powerful tool for these changes to begin".

ALSO READ: 'The Milkmaid' is finally coming to cinemas!

The star actress also took to her Instagram account on Thursday, November 26, with the exciting news. She wrote: "Bonjour #dakorians🦅💫💋 So thrilled and honored to be named as a juror for the 2021 edition of the Paris international film festival!"

The multiple award-winning actress has starred in over a dozen movies since she broke into Nollywood in 1999.