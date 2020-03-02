The Nollywood star is undoubtedly one of the best actresses you'd like to see on your screen but when it comes to fashion, she’s not taking it easy on us in 2020.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande has undoubtedly scaled new heights with her fashion in 2020 and we’re here for it. Since she started hosting the new reality TV show, the actress never shies away from rocking the most stylish outfits.

She exudes class as she stepped out in a red monochrome outfit. The sleeveless top had a creative style as one part exposed her cleavage while the other part covered her chest.

The length of the pant is quite fascinating as it covered up her shoes. The outfit is simple yet stylish.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande steps out in red monochrome [Instragram/ Dakore Egbuson-Akande] Instagram/ Dakore Egbuson-Akande

For her look, Dakore stepped up makeup with the pearl trend. Her ponytail hairstyle gave us a chance to admire her face and makeup more.