While other celebrities are busy reminiscing about their last 10 years by sharing photos from the past, with the trending #10YearsChallenge, Daddy Freeze wants everyone to know about his not so cool last 10 years.

The On-Air personality talked about how he was in a bad marriage ten years ago, coupled with the fact that he went through depression and his colleagues hating his guts. He shared this and more on his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

"This #10yearschallenge really got me thinking.....10 years ago I was doing quite well financially, substantially better than I am now. I could walk into a shop and spend money on a Rolex, mille or a Cartier watch without thinking twice...I was also doing a lot in the Pentecostal church I was attending then...But the ‘doing well’ ended there. I was in a horrible marriage, I was going through depression and my colleagues at work hated my guts, in short, there was a hole in my soul.

"Fast forward 10 years later, I’m not doing as well financially, but my life has so much more meaning. My existence has definition and purpose, people come from across the world to hear me teach the scriptures, my communication with God is awesome in spirit and in truth, I have the most wonderful woman on earth, @tastebudzng beside me, believing in me. Against all odds we set up a church that is flourishing, souls are being won daily while we clean up the mess many Pentecostal churches are leaving behind.

"Morale of the story; money is empty, hollow, and transient so NEVER let it determine the yardstick for measuring your success, instead value and purpose should. Your pastors have taught you to rate money very high, this is why a lot of people would say “Daddy Freeze is a failure, he is not a billionaire, he is still an employee of @coolfmlagos.” Well according to those standards Christ and the disciples were failures also, they were neither billionaires nor entrepreneurs.

"I still love watches, cars and the good things of life; they light up my heart, but when I get a call from someone broken saying “Daddy Freeze your message saved me from suicide” or “Daddy Freeze, I knew if you picked my call my problem would be solved” or “Daddy Freeze, you have shown me scriptures I never knew existed and you have made me study the scriptures more”, my soul lights up! ~FRZ #FreeTheSheeple," he wrote.

Daddy Freeze has been in the news for different reasons over the last couple of years. From his failed marriage to his consistent calling out of pastors in recent times, he has become a regular face on the front pages of blogs and tabloids.

Only recently he called out his ex-wife for taking his children out of the country without his knowledge and consent.

Daddy Freeze is bringing the roof down following his claims that his ex-wife has traveled out of the country with their kids without his consent. According to the On-Air personality who took to his Instagram page on Wednesday 12, 2018 revealed that she left the country with his kids without his knowledge.

"Disappearing post: She doesn’t have my consent to travel with my kids without my knowledge! Is it even legal? What is the job of the Nigerian immigration service really? I just want to know where my kids are, that’s all! ~FRZ," he captioned his post.

It is already a known fact that Daddy Freeze and his ex-wife, Opeyemi Olarinde since their separation been at each other's throats. Both parties have accused each other of domestic violence and adultery while they were still married.