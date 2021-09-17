RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Daddy Freeze appeals to Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri to stop humiliating her on social media

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The OAP says Kpokpogri's actions are unwarranted.

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri

On-Air personality Daddy Freeze has appealed to Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri to stop humiliating the actress.

Recommended articles

The OAP made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, September 17, 2021.

"This woman has been through a lot, she has been through a lot. If you ever loved her, just let some things go. This one wen you don dey live video, dey give us content, we nor dey run out of content this period, just let it slide," he said.

www.instagram.com

"Because if I can remember throughout the relationship she hid your face. You are spoiling the market for the next person that will date Tonto. That person six years e nor go see Instagram. So don't spoil the market for the next person that is coming along."

The rumours of cracks in their relationship first broke in August after Kpokpogri was accused of cheating.

This was followed by several snide comments by Kpokpogri about the actress.

It didn't end there as the activist went on to drag Dikeh on Instagram. According to him, she cheated on his during the early days of their relationship.

