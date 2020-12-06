Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has welcomed a second child with his wife, Stacey Aletile.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, December 6, 2020, where he announced the big news.

"To HIM whom all men shall bow, be all the glory. Blessed be the name of the Lord. We welcomed our new baby GIRL. Mother, Child, Tiwa, and Daddy are doing well," he captioned one of the photos.

He also went on to reveal the name of his daughter.

"According to Yoruba culture, she came on a Sunday and she can be called ABOSEDE and close to festive period, you can Abodunde, Abiodun or Abodunrin, but for Birth Certificate sake: TIFEOLUWA MUNACHI LAURETTA ALETILE is her name. 6/12/2020," he added.

Congratulations to the Aletiles on the arrival of their baby from all of us at Pulse.

The couple recently celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary and have a daughter, Tiwa, together.