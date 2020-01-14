One of Nigeria's biggest comedians, Otaghware Onodjayeke popularly know as I Go Save, is no longer single as he recently held his court wedding with bae, Iyabo.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Monday, January 13, 2020, where he shared photos from the private ceremony. He went on to announce that he is now a married man with a big wedding party loading.

"So today I sealed a forever move with the one I love...officially Mrs IYABO ONODJAYEKE welcome to the family baby.. wedding party loading....." he wrote.

Congratulations to I Go Save and his wife, Iyabo from all of us at Pulse as they take a new step in their lives.

One of Nigeria's biggest comedians, Otaghware Onodjayeke popularly know as I Go Save, has left the bachelor's association as he held is court wedding with bae, Iyabo, recently. [Instagram/IGoSave]

It looks like 2020 will be the year some of your favourite comedians will be walking down the aisle as we've recorded several engagements.

Comedian CrazeClown proposes to girlfriend

Nigerian social media comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as Craze Clow has proposed to his girlfriend. [Instagram/CrazeClown]

The Ukrainian trained medical doctor turned comedian took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 30, 2019, where he announced the big news. In a very simple message, the comedian revealed that his girlfriend had agreed to spend the rest of her life with him.

"She said YESSSSS!!! 😩❤️ 💍 #BestWayToEndTheYear," he captions the photo of the soon to be bride.

Josh2Funny's proposal...

Popular social media comedian, Josh2Funny has proposed to his girlfriend. [Instagram/Josh2Funny]

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 24, 2019, where he shared a series of photos of his soon to be bride and himself. According to him, he is now officially off the bachelorhood.

"Them don collect me oooooo 🙈,” he captioned one of the photos. It looks like we will be having a lot of celebrity weddings in 2020. One particular celebrity wedding which everyone can't wait for is that of Davido and Chioma.