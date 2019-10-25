Popular social media comedian, Josh2Funny has proposed to his girlfriend.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 24, 2019, where he shared a series of photos of his soon to be bride and himself. According to him, he is now officially off the bachelorhood.

"Them don collect me oooooo 🙈,” he captioned one of the photos.

Congratulations to Josh Alfred popularly known as Josh2Funny from all of us at Pulse. It looks like we will be having a lot of celebrity weddings in 2020.

One particular celebrity wedding which everyone can't wait for is that of Davido and Chioma. Recall that the music star proposed to his fiancee about a month ago. They also recently welcomed their first child together.

Davido proposes to Chioma 10 days after introduction

Davido proposed to Chioma in London, the United Kingdom on Thursday night, September 12, 2019. The proposal is coming exactly 10 days after the couple’s families had an introduction in Lagos, Nigeria.

The music star took his girlfriend out on a dinner date in an expensive restaurant in London, where he proposed to her. According to Davido, Chioma accepted his proposal to be the Afropop star’s wife.

Responding to Davido's proposal, Chioma said, "I love you @davidoofficial (You didn’t even let me wax yet 😭🤣)" Davido already has two daughters - Imade and Hailey - from two baby mamas and there are speculations that Chioma is carrying Davido’s third child.