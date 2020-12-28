Nigerian social media comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as Craze Clown has welcomed a baby girl with his partner, Jojo.

The medical doctor turned comedian announced the arrival of their baby via his Instagram page on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

"Compliment of the season guys 🥰🥰 My Daughter says HI 🥰🥳🕺🏾 The real journey begins 🕺🏾🕺🏾😁 BEST CHRISTMAS/BIRTHDAY GIFT EVER😍 my wife gave me the most beautiful princess 👸🏾🥰 #Parenthood #DaddyCraze," he wrote.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Recall that the comedian revealed that he was expecting a baby with Jojo a few days ago.

CrazeClown proposed to his fiancee back in 2019.