Comedian and Actor Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident

Babatunde Lawal

Favour had a boat accident on February 5, 2023, and passed away days later.

Favour-Daniel [Vanguard]

Nigerian comedian and actress Favour Daniel has passed away.

The comedian, who gained prominence on social media for her actions, was reported to have passed away in a boat accident.

She was involved in the fatal accident on February 5 and passed away shortly after.

Elizabeth Daniel, Favour's elder sister, broke the heartbreaking news on Sunday.

She wrote, "It is with a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of our creator. I wish to announce the passing of my youngest sister. Favour Agiounim Daniels, known and loved by so many. Nickname Omoge, Amama, Omo, small pin charger and the names goes on!!!!!. My Amama, my baby girl I will miss you. I call her my shining light, she was simply beautiful. She had a boat accident on 5th of February 2023. She has now taken her rightful place in the one room with her creator. I know that for sure. The giver of life I can’t question your decision."

Many celebrities have taken to the comment section to express their disbelief, pray for the family, and offer support.

Pulse offers its sincerest condolences to the bereaved family.

Comedian and Actor Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident

