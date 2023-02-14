Comedian and Actor Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident

She wrote, "It is with a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of our creator. I wish to announce the passing of my youngest sister. Favour Agiounim Daniels, known and loved by so many. Nickname Omoge, Amama, Omo, small pin charger and the names goes on!!!!!. My Amama, my baby girl I will miss you. I call her my shining light, she was simply beautiful. She had a boat accident on 5th of February 2023. She has now taken her rightful place in the one room with her creator. I know that for sure. The giver of life I can’t question your decision."