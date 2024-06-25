CHIVIDO and 9 other iconic Nigerian celebrity wedding hashtags

From Nollywood stars to music icons, the rich and famous don’t walk down the aisle without hashtags for fans and haters to feast on.

Over the past few years, celebrities have keyed into the trend and entertained fans with some of the most interesting hashtags to add a bit of spice to their big days.

Here are 10 memorable Nigerian celebrity wedding hashtags:

1. #CHIVIDO24

What better way to start this list than with a hashtag already capturing the hearts of Nigerians both at home and abroad? Musician, Davido, and his bride, Chioma, are set to tie the knot today, June 25, 2024, and their catchy hashtag is #CHIVIDO2024 (CHioma+daVIDO).

2. #BAAD2017

You just had to be there back in 2017 when singer, Banky W, and actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, announced their nuptials, taking all of social media by storm. Their November 19, 2017 wedding was immortalised on social media with the hashtag #BAAD2017 (BAnky+ ADesua)

3.#MercyIsBlessed

When Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, married Blessed Uzuochika on August 19, 2023, their wedding was captioned with the catchy hashtag #MercyisBlessed (Mercy+Blessed).

3.#AChocolateLoveStory

When Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie, tied the knot with her heartthrob, Abasi Ene-Obong, in 2022, their wedding hashtag #AChocolateLoveStory recognised how their love story started with chocolates.

4. #UndeniablyYours2022

When two people are in love, it's always a joy for those around to witness. That was the case with Kemi Adetiba's wedding to Oscar Heman-Ackah in 2022. The event hashtag alone #UndeniablyYours2022 was enough to make us ask "God when?"

Pulse Nigeria

5. TheIncredibles2022

Sometimes, the perfect wedding hashtag is either an inside joke between the couple, or a statement that means something to them. Back in 2022, when MI Abaga married Eniola Mafe, they chose the hashtag #TheIncredibles2022. Talk about catchy

6. #ForeverBliss

Who does not love a good play on words? Gospel artiste Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn’s wedding hashtag #ForeverBliss was a double entendre; a combination of the groom's last name, and the couple’s commitment to be together forever.

8. #3StrandCord

Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong had quite a unique hashtag for their wedding in November 2017, so unique that it had to be explained. Toyosi Etim-Effiong explained that the #3StrandCord hashtag was about God being the third strand that glued their union together.

7. #LoveUnbeaten24

Popular fashion designer, Veekee James, also had a catchy hashtag for her union with Femi Atere. The couple chose #LoveUnbeaten2024.

9. #Deroyals2024

When Big Brother Naija star, Queen Mercy, tied the knot with her husband, David Oyekanmi, their wedding hashtag was #Deroyals2024.

9. #Deroyals2024

10 #ReelDeel22

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, also had a pretty unique hashtag for her wedding in 2022. When she tied the knot with Fidelis Anosike, their hashtag was #ReelDeel22, and the event that ended with a white wedding ceremony in Europe was definitely the real deal.