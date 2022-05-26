See photos from Ini Dima Okojie's traditional wedding that left Lagos in awe

Abasi is the founder and CEO of 54gene, an African genomics company building the world’s first pan-African biobank.

Ini and Abasi announced their engagement on social media in June 2021, marking the beginning of their forever journey. Abasi proposed after two years of courtship.

The couple got legally married on Thursday May 19th, 2022 and traditionally on Saturday May 21st, 2022.

The traditional wedding ceremony took place at the luxurious event center, Harbour Point in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ini and Abasi were graced by their two loving families and a great group of 1000 supportive friends, star-studded guests and well-wishers in attendance.

The special day was an exotic mix of two Nigerian cultures - Edo and Calabar.

Ini, who is from Edo state, was styled by famed Nigerian Designer, Tubo for her Edo outfit and after party look while renowned fashion designer, Lanre Dasilva transformed her into the regal Calabar bride ready to take on marriage.

Consistently true to her stylish persona, we anticipated Ini’s ever-chic appearance.

She is a fashion favourite who is always on every best dressed list.

Alongside all her fans, we were waiting to see her fashion choices at the wedding, and we were jaw droppingly pleased!

Master of Ceremony, Roby Ekpo, together with music superstars such as Wandecoal, Dj Crowd-controller, Chike, Event Compere Jimmie and others thrilled the guests at the wedding party. We could tell that no one wanted to leave!

Ini and Abasi’s traditional wedding #Achocolatelovestory was a star-studded affair as the Nollywood industry came together to celebrate their colleague.

Celebrities like Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bovi, Waje, Omawumi, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Osas Ighodaro, Akah Nnani, Uti Nwachukwu, Denrele Edun, and lots more. Celebrity fashion designers who made the stunning bride’s outfits,

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi and Tubobereni were also in attendance.

The wedding was indeed a vibrant traditional function and every minute of it was filled with beauty and glamour.