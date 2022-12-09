9 political Nollywood movies you should watch today

Nollywood, being the gift that keeps giving, has produced movies reflective of the country's different political experiences. Here are 10 movies you should watch on Nigeria's political experience:

1) ‘Saworoide’

This is a classic Yoruba movie on how military rule in Nigeria promoted autocracy in Nigeria. Released in 1999, and directed by the legendary filmmaker Tunde Kelani, the movie depicts the betrayals, violence, exploitation, bribery and corruption and other rots in Nigeria's leadership system.

The movie stars veteran actors like Lere Paimo, Kola Oyewo, Ayantunji Amoo, Kabirat Kafidipe, Larinde Akinleye, Kunle Bamtefa, Bukky Wright and Kunle Afolayan. It is still a great watch to date.

2) ‘76’

Directed by Izu Ojukwu, the political thriller details the account of a pregnant wife, who helps her husband, a young soldier accused of complicity in the abortive coup of 1976 helps him prove his innocence.

Released in 2016, the movie stars Ramsey Nouah, Chidi Mokeme, Rita Dominic and Ibinabo Fiberesima. The movie won Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Nigerian Film and was produced by Adonis Productions and Princewill's Trust. It is currently available on Netflix.

3) ‘King Of Boys (K.O.B)’

This is a crime and political thriller about Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a rising political stature called into question by her underworld connections.

She has to deal with sorrow, violence, exploitation, crime and vendetta to be able to conquer her enemies and rise above adversities.

The movie is a Netflix original first released in 2018. It is one that Nigeria's biggest movie in box office figures in contemporary times. ‘KOB’ was co-produced and directed by Kemi Adetiba, and stars actors like Sola Sobowale, Toni Tones, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Deyemi Okanlawon and Akin Lewis. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

4) ‘Love is War’

The movie features a conflict between a husband and wife, who both win the nominations as the candidates of the two major parties in an upcoming gubernatorial election, and how they sustain their relationship in the face of impending chaos.

‘Love is War’ is a 2019 Nigerian political drama film directed by Omoni Oboli and written by Chinaza Onuzo. Produced by Inkblot Productions, it stars Omoni Oboli, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Jide Kosoko. It currently streams on Netflix.

5) ‘Code Wilo’

Produced by Hauwa Allahbura and directed by Mike-Steve Adeleye, ‘Code Wilo’ projects the story of a political godfather who announces his daughter as the gubernatorial candidate.

She ends up being kidnapped on the day of the announcement and gets a rude awakening when she's forced to fight for more than the right to save her people.

Directed by Mike Steve and produced by Cut24 Production, the movie stars include Zack Orji, Eucharia Anunobi, Yaw Comedian, Uzo Arukwe and Gabriel Afolayan. It was released in 2019.

6) ‘4th Republic’

Directed by Ishaka Bako, ‘4th Republic’ follows the story of Ikechukwu Obiano, a young idealistic deputy campaign manager for industrialist Mabel King, who is competing against incumbent Governor Idris Sani in her bid to become the first elected female governor in the country.

The movie stars Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Enyinna Nwigwe, Sani Muazu, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor, Bimbo Manuel, Yakubu Muhammed, Sifon Oko, Jide Attah, and Preach Bassey and is produced by a collaborative effort between Amateur Heads and Griot Studios. Distributed by Netflix, the movie was released on the 12th of April, 2019.

7) ‘October 1’

Released in 2014, the movie is about Nigeria's independence from the British in 1960. It is a fictional account of a Nigerian police detective is dispatched to investigate the murders of women in a rural community.

The detective is expected to solve the mystery before the Nigerian flag is raised on October 1, 1960, Nigeria's Independence Day.

Produced by Golden Effects Studios and FilmOne Distribution, written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Kunle Afolayan, it stars Sadiq Daba, Kayode Olaiya, David Bailie, Kehinde Bankole, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Nick Rhys, Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Ibrahim Chatta, Demola Adedoyin and Deola Sagoe. The movie is currently showing on Netflix.

8) ‘If I Am President’

Written and directed by Bright Wonder Obasi, ‘If I Am President’ tells the journey of one young, middle-class Nigerian man as he runs and campaigns for the highest office in the land. Alongside his family and campaign team, he faces attempted assassinations, false accusations, smear campaigns and systemic disenfranchisement.

The group makes a push into the murky and rough political terrain, armed with little more than their ideals.

Released in 2018 and produced by High Definition Film Studios, the movie stars Ayoola Ayolola, Joke Silva, Rahama Sadau, Bimbo Manuel, Ivie Okujaye, Bryan Okwara, Ayo Emmanuel, Bimbo Manuel, Victor Decker, and Osas Iyamu. It is available in cinemas nationwide.

9) ‘Your Excellency’

The Funke Akindele-directed movie is about a rich businessman and failed presidential candidate, obsessed with running for Nigeria's top seat, the presidency. However, in his last race, tides turn in his favour, and a social media smear campaign propels him to presidency.

The film stars Akin Lewis, Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello and Eku Edewor, and is produced by EbonyLife Films. It raked over N186 million at the box office, and is available on Netflix.