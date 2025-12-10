ChatGPT and Copilot Will Stop Working on WhatsApp in January
If you’ve been using AI chatbots on WhatsApp lately, you’ve probably seen that sudden in-chat message from ChatGPT saying it will stop working on 15 January 2026. Microsoft’s Copilot has also confirmed the same. And now it’s official: WhatsApp is cutting off general-purpose chatbots from its platform.
This decision has caused mixed reactions, especially among Nigerians who rely on ChatGPT and Copilot inside WhatsApp for quick replies, study help, work drafts, and daily problem-solving. So what exactly is going on? Why is WhatsApp removing these AI tools now?
Here’s a detailed breakdown of WhatsApp’s updated rules and the technical reasons behind the change.
WhatsApp Updates Its Rules And AI Chatbots Are the First to Go
In October 2025, WhatsApp quietly updated its platform policies to restrict “general-purpose AI chatbots” from operating on the app. This includes ChatGPT, Copilot, and any AI service designed to respond to a wide range of tasks.
The new rules specifically target AI tools that:
Collect broad user data
Generate content not tied to a specific business function
Operate without clear limits on what they can do
Run in personal chats without business oversight
In simple terms: WhatsApp wants tighter control over what automated systems run on its platform. And large platforms like ChatGPT and Copilot are among the most flexible, unpredictable, and widely used.
Copilot confirmed the news, stating publicly that it will shut down on WhatsApp in January 2026. ChatGPT also began sending automated notices to users in the app, giving them advance notice before its service is disconnected.
Why WhatsApp Is Cutting Off ChatGPT and Copilot
Meta didn’t announce a full breakdown publicly, but from the policy documents and industry responses, three major reasons stand out.
Privacy and data regulation pressure
WhatsApp handles sensitive personal information. Allowing powerful AI chatbots inside the app raises questions around:
How user data is processed
Where the data is stored
What the AI companies do with messages
Cross-border data transfers
With new global and African data protection rules now stricter than ever, WhatsApp is clearly tightening the gates. General AI chatbots are harder to regulate because they can do almost anything, respond to any context, and learn from a wide range of user interactions.
Limiting them helps WhatsApp reduce unclear data-handling risks.
WhatsApp wants specialised bots, not free-range assistants
Meta wants WhatsApp’s automation tools to be ‘purpose-built’ , for example:
Customer-service bots
Banking support bots
E-commerce assistants
Delivery tracking bots
Ticketing systems
These bots have narrow functions and predictable behaviour. ChatGPT and Copilot, on the other hand, can write essays, generate code, summarise papers, fix emails, and answer random questions.
WhatsApp’s updated rules now require bots to stick to limited functions. And that automatically excludes multipurpose AI assistants.
Safety, misinformation, and harmful content concerns
General AI models can generate inaccurate information, harmful responses, or content that WhatsApp cannot fully monitor inside private chats. Even though these AI systems improve constantly, they still come with risks around:
AI-hallucinated facts
Unsafe advice
Unverified information appearing credible
Content that might violate WhatsApp’s policies
WhatsApp is essentially choosing to control the environment instead of leaving unpredictable AI tools to run wild inside its messaging ecosystem.
Will AI Come Back to WhatsApp Later?
Possibly, but not in the same form.
WhatsApp’s new rules don’t ban AI entirely. They only block general-purpose AI chatbots. This means WhatsApp may allow:
Customer-service AI
Task-specific AI bots
Business-focused automation tools
Assistants that follow strict compliance rules
If ChatGPT or Copilot create restricted versions designed purely for business functions, they might return through WhatsApp Business API.
But for now, full-range AI assistants are out, except of course, Meta AI
What You Should Do Next
If you rely on ChatGPT or Copilot inside WhatsApp, here’s the smoothest transition plan:
Download the official ChatGPT app or use the web version
Switch to Microsoft’s official Copilot app
Consider browser extensions that integrate AI into your workflow
Use WhatsApp only for messaging and business-approved tools
Your favourite AI assistants aren’t disappearing, they’re just moving out of WhatsApp.
WhatsApp’s latest decision is a huge shift that affects millions of people worldwide, especially in countries like Nigeria where WhatsApp is the centre of digital communication. By shutting down general-purpose chatbots like ChatGPT and Copilot, the platform is pushing towards a more controlled, safety-driven, and business-aligned ecosystem.
It may feel inconvenient now, but the change also means WhatsApp is trying to build a more secure and predictable environment. For users, it simply means adjusting habits and switching to official apps or alternative tools.