ChatGPT and Copilot Will Stop Working on WhatsApp in January

In October 2025, WhatsApp quietly updated its platform policies to restrict “general-purpose AI chatbots” from operating on the app.

If you’ve been using AI chatbots on WhatsApp lately, you’ve probably seen that sudden in-chat message from ChatGPT saying it will stop working on 15 January 2026. Microsoft’s Copilot has also confirmed the same. And now it’s official: WhatsApp is cutting off general-purpose chatbots from its platform.

This decision has caused mixed reactions, especially among Nigerians who rely on ChatGPT and Copilot inside WhatsApp for quick replies, study help, work drafts, and daily problem-solving. So what exactly is going on? Why is WhatsApp removing these AI tools now? Here’s a detailed breakdown of WhatsApp’s updated rules and the technical reasons behind the change.

WhatsApp Updates Its Rules And AI Chatbots Are the First to Go

WhatsApp Updates Its Rules And AI Chatbots Are the First to Go

This includes ChatGPT, Copilot, and any AI service designed to respond to a wide range of tasks. The new rules specifically target AI tools that: Collect broad user data

Generate content not tied to a specific business function

Operate without clear limits on what they can do

Run in personal chats without business oversight

In simple terms: WhatsApp wants tighter control over what automated systems run on its platform. And large platforms like ChatGPT and Copilot are among the most flexible, unpredictable, and widely used. Copilot confirmed the news , stating publicly that it will shut down on WhatsApp in January 2026. ChatGPT also began sending automated notices to users in the app, giving them advance notice before its service is disconnected.

Why WhatsApp Is Cutting Off ChatGPT and Copilot

Meta didn’t announce a full breakdown publicly, but from the policy documents and industry responses, three major reasons stand out.

Privacy and data regulation pressure WhatsApp handles sensitive personal information. Allowing powerful AI chatbots inside the app raises questions around: How user data is processed

Where the data is stored

What the AI companies do with messages

Cross-border data transfers With new global and African data protection rules now stricter than ever, WhatsApp is clearly tightening the gates. General AI chatbots are harder to regulate because they can do almost anything, respond to any context, and learn from a wide range of user interactions. Limiting them helps WhatsApp reduce unclear data-handling risks.

ChatGPT

WhatsApp wants specialised bots, not free-range assistants Meta wants WhatsApp’s automation tools to be ‘purpose-built’ , for example: Customer-service bots

Banking support bots

E-commerce assistants

Delivery tracking bots

Ticketing systems These bots have narrow functions and predictable behaviour. ChatGPT and Copilot, on the other hand, can write essays, generate code, summarise papers, fix emails, and answer random questions. WhatsApp’s updated rules now require bots to stick to limited functions. And that automatically excludes multipurpose AI assistants.

Safety, misinformation, and harmful content concerns General AI models can generate inaccurate information, harmful responses, or content that WhatsApp cannot fully monitor inside private chats. Even though these AI systems improve constantly, they still come with risks around: AI-hallucinated facts

Unsafe advice

Unverified information appearing credible

Content that might violate WhatsApp’s policies WhatsApp is essentially choosing to control the environment instead of leaving unpredictable AI tools to run wild inside its messaging ecosystem.

Will AI Come Back to WhatsApp Later?

Possibly, but not in the same form. WhatsApp’s new rules don’t ban AI entirely. They only block general-purpose AI chatbots. This means WhatsApp may allow: Customer-service AI

Task-specific AI bots

Business-focused automation tools

Assistants that follow strict compliance rules If ChatGPT or Copilot create restricted versions designed purely for business functions, they might return through WhatsApp Business API. But for now, full-range AI assistants are out, except of course, Meta AI

What You Should Do Next

If you rely on ChatGPT or Copilot inside WhatsApp, here’s the smoothest transition plan: Download the official ChatGPT app or use the web version

Switch to Microsoft’s official Copilot app

Consider browser extensions that integrate AI into your workflow

Use WhatsApp only for messaging and business-approved tools Your favourite AI assistants aren't disappearing, they're just moving out of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s latest decision is a huge shift that affects millions of people worldwide, especially in countries like Nigeria where WhatsApp is the centre of digital communication. By shutting down general-purpose chatbots like ChatGPT and Copilot, the platform is pushing towards a more controlled, safety-driven, and business-aligned ecosystem.