Advertisement

ChatGPT and Copilot Will Stop Working on WhatsApp in January

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 12:56 - 10 December 2025
In October 2025, WhatsApp quietly updated its platform policies to restrict “general-purpose AI chatbots” from operating on the app.
Advertisement

If you’ve been using AI chatbots on WhatsApp lately, you’ve probably seen that sudden in-chat message from ChatGPT saying it will stop working on 15 January 2026. Microsoft’s Copilot has also confirmed the same. And now it’s official: WhatsApp is cutting off general-purpose chatbots from its platform.

Advertisement

This decision has caused mixed reactions, especially among Nigerians who rely on ChatGPT and Copilot inside WhatsApp for quick replies, study help, work drafts, and daily problem-solving. So what exactly is going on? Why is WhatsApp removing these AI tools now?

Here’s a detailed breakdown of WhatsApp’s updated rules and the technical reasons behind the change.

WhatsApp Updates Its Rules And AI Chatbots Are the First to Go

In October 2025, WhatsApp quietly updated its platform policies to restrict “general-purpose AI chatbots” from operating on the app. This includes ChatGPT, Copilot, and any AI service designed to respond to a wide range of tasks.

The new rules specifically target AI tools that:

  • Collect broad user data

  • Generate content not tied to a specific business function

  • Operate without clear limits on what they can do

  • Run in personal chats without business oversight

WhatsApp can help you stay connected to your loved ones, no matter how far apart you are.Webfluential/Getty Images
WhatsApp can help you stay connected to your loved ones, no matter how far apart you are.Webfluential/Getty Images
Advertisement

In simple terms: WhatsApp wants tighter control over what automated systems run on its platform. And large platforms like ChatGPT and Copilot are among the most flexible, unpredictable, and widely used.

Copilot confirmed the news, stating publicly that it will shut down on WhatsApp in January 2026. ChatGPT also began sending automated notices to users in the app, giving them advance notice before its service is disconnected.

Why WhatsApp Is Cutting Off ChatGPT and Copilot

Meta didn’t announce a full breakdown publicly, but from the policy documents and industry responses, three major reasons stand out.

  1. Privacy and data regulation pressure

WhatsApp handles sensitive personal information. Allowing powerful AI chatbots inside the app raises questions around:

  • How user data is processed

  • Where the data is stored

  • What the AI companies do with messages

  • Cross-border data transfers

With new global and African data protection rules now stricter than ever, WhatsApp is clearly tightening the gates. General AI chatbots are harder to regulate because they can do almost anything, respond to any context, and learn from a wide range of user interactions.

Limiting them helps WhatsApp reduce unclear data-handling risks.

ChatGPT
ChatGPT
Advertisement

  1. WhatsApp wants specialised bots, not free-range assistants

Meta wants WhatsApp’s automation tools to be ‘purpose-built’ , for example:

  • Customer-service bots

  • Banking support bots

  • E-commerce assistants

  • Delivery tracking bots

  • Ticketing systems

These bots have narrow functions and predictable behaviour. ChatGPT and Copilot, on the other hand, can write essays, generate code, summarise papers, fix emails, and answer random questions.

WhatsApp’s updated rules now require bots to stick to limited functions. And that automatically excludes multipurpose AI assistants.

  1. Safety, misinformation, and harmful content concerns

General AI models can generate inaccurate information, harmful responses, or content that WhatsApp cannot fully monitor inside private chats. Even though these AI systems improve constantly, they still come with risks around:

  • AI-hallucinated facts

  • Unsafe advice

  • Unverified information appearing credible

  • Content that might violate WhatsApp’s policies

WhatsApp is essentially choosing to control the environment instead of leaving unpredictable AI tools to run wild inside its messaging ecosystem.

Will AI Come Back to WhatsApp Later?

Possibly, but not in the same form.

WhatsApp’s new rules don’t ban AI entirely. They only block general-purpose AI chatbots. This means WhatsApp may allow:

  • Customer-service AI

  • Task-specific AI bots

  • Business-focused automation tools

  • Assistants that follow strict compliance rules

If ChatGPT or Copilot create restricted versions designed purely for business functions, they might return through WhatsApp Business API.

But for now, full-range AI assistants are out, except of course, Meta AI

What You Should Do Next

Advertisement

If you rely on ChatGPT or Copilot inside WhatsApp, here’s the smoothest transition plan:

  • Download the official ChatGPT app or use the web version

  • Switch to Microsoft’s official Copilot app

  • Consider browser extensions that integrate AI into your workflow

  • Use WhatsApp only for messaging and business-approved tools

Your favourite AI assistants aren’t disappearing, they’re just moving out of WhatsApp.

RELATED: The Most Searched Devices on Google in 2025

WhatsApp’s latest decision is a huge shift that affects millions of people worldwide, especially in countries like Nigeria where WhatsApp is the centre of digital communication. By shutting down general-purpose chatbots like ChatGPT and Copilot, the platform is pushing towards a more controlled, safety-driven, and business-aligned ecosystem.

It may feel inconvenient now, but the change also means WhatsApp is trying to build a more secure and predictable environment. For users, it simply means adjusting habits and switching to official apps or alternative tools.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
How to Celebrate Detty December Without Overspending
Lifestyle
10.12.2025
How to Celebrate Detty December Without Overspending
CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' Joins Spotify's Billion Club
Music
10.12.2025
CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' Joins Spotify's Billion Club
7 Black Love Stories Every Romance Reader Should Devour ASAP
Entertainment
10.12.2025
7 Black Love Stories Every Romance Reader Should Devour ASAP
Your FYP Knows You a Little Too Well, This is Why
Technology
10.12.2025
Your FYP Knows You a Little Too Well, This is Why
Lafarge Africa Plc Premieres “Beyond Buildings” Campaign
Business
10.12.2025
Lafarge Africa Plc Premieres “Beyond Buildings” Campaign
Chella’s ‘My Darling’ Is the Only Nigerian Song on TikTok’s 2025 Global Year-End Chart
Music
10.12.2025
Chella’s ‘My Darling’ Is the Only Nigerian Song on TikTok’s 2025 Global Year-End Chart