Cardi B is heading to Nigeria for a concert this weekend and she is pretty excited about the trip.

The rapper took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 5, 2019, where she shared a video of herself dancing in a private jet. She went on to caption the video with a quote announcing her trip to Africa.

"1:03 am drop my KK in NY on my way to Afrriiiiicaaaaaaaaaa baybeeeee!!!!!!" she captioned the video.

Even though a lot of people aren't happy that she didn't specify the particular country she is visiting, we kinda understand because she will be in Ghana and Nigeria.

This is coming less than 24 hours after she went on the defensive about her marriage.

Cardi B and the hackers...

Cardi B has come out to clear the air about the gist that her husband, Offset tried making a move on incarcerated Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend. [Instagram/CardiB]

The award-winning rapper took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, where she shared screenshots and videos indicating that her husband's Instagram page has been hacked.

According to Cardi B, even though she knows Offset has done some crazy things in the past, she doesn't think he would go as far as hitting on Tekashi's girlfriend. This is coming barely a few hours after Tekashi's girlfriend, Jade took to her Instagram page to share the supposed message she got from Offset. She went on to drag the rapper for sending her message.

"Your wife @iamcardib has an OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don’t respect her ??????? Theirs a lot of shit I haven’t exposed yet, but there’s a time for that 😭😭😭🌈 I’m the QUEEN 👑 of talking shit now I’m backing it up 🎼😂🤡," she captioned the video.