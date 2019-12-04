Cardi B has come out to clear the air about the gist that her husband, Offset tried making a move on incarcerated Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Jade.

The award-winning rapper took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, where she shared screenshots and videos indicating that her husband's Instagram page has been hacked.

According to Cardi B, even though she knows Offset has done some crazy things in the past, she doesn't think he would go as far as hitting on Tekashi's girlfriend.

This is coming barely a few hours after Tekashi's girlfriend, Jade took to her Instagram page to share the supposed message she got from Offset. She went on to drag the rapper for sending her message.

"Your wife @iamcardib has an OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don’t respect her ??????? Theirs a lot of shit I haven’t exposed yet, but there’s a time for that 😭😭😭🌈 I’m the QUEEN 👑 of talking shit now I’m backing it up 🎼😂🤡," she captioned the video.

Cardi B obviously is trying to set the records straight and prevent anything or anyone from coming in between her husband and herself. Recall that in 2018, Cardi B and Offset had a fight that almost ended their marriage.

Early November 2018, Cardi B in a now-famous video announced that she had ended her marriage to rapper, Offset. The rapper shared the sad news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 4, 2018. According to her, they had fallen out of love, hence the decision to call it quits.

''I have been trying to work things out with my baby father and we are really good friends and business partners and we've got a lot of love for each other...things haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault. I don't know it might take time to get a divorce and I am always going to love him forever because he is my daughter's father," she said.

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 and have a daughter together.