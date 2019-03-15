Charly Boy has revealed that he met his late father, Justice Oputa last night and he looked very sad.

The veteran singer and self-acclaimed activist made this known via his Twitter page on Friday, March 15, 2019. In his post, he said his father is not happy with the situation of things in the country especially the judiciary arm of government.

"I met my late father last night. He looked so so very sad. Even in his death when he should be resting in peace. I can’t imagine he is still worried about Nigeria. About the judiciary. How do I appease my father?" he tweeted.

It didn't end there, he went on to appeal to the judiciary of government to take charge since the other two arms have failed.

"Naija judiciary I am asking u guys to please take charge. The two branches of govmnt has failed . You guys are the next bus stop in the “next level” Since the system is failing the people. Justice Oputa sey make I beg una," he concluded.

Even though this sounds weird, Charly boy apparently is worried about the state of the country. Recall that a few weeks ago after results of the presidential election was released, Charly Boy was among the first celebrities to express their feelings over the outcome.

"Welcome to second slavery, Nonsense," - Charly Boy reacts to Buhari's victory

Charly Boy thinks President Buhari's second term victory will be welcoming Nigerians to a whole new phase of slavery. The self-acclaimed activist and music veteran made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. In a long post on his page, Charly Boy wrote about Buhari and his cabal's smartness which gave them the victory at the end of the day.

"Oga Presido, Like King Saul was to the Israelites, so you are to Nigeria. I dey take style hail you, kai!!! Congratulations. I am not a fan but I dey give you accolades because you and your cabal brothers understand the Jungle politics of Nigeria. Over shap worry una because una know tey tey sey the people who cast the votes decides nothing but the people who count the votes decides everything. Una Well done.

"People shouting all over the place sey you rigg election, hummmm, can you imagine? Na today politrickcians begin rig? If PDP and APC Na d same of the same why didn’t dey outrig you. Na today wey free and fair elections die for dis country? Abegi make we hear word. Mumu people, no be una been dey shout lesser evil, lesser evil. How can lesser defeat Bigger. Sai Baba, chop knuckles 👊🏼mumu Nigerians never know how far. Na now we go take suffer sow uniform. Welcome to second slavery. Nonsense!!!!" he wrote.

Charly Boy joined the likes of Daniella Okeke and Ruggedman who have expressed their disappointments since the results of the general elections were released.