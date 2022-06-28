'Leave now or leave as a corpse' - Chacha Eke says as she announces split from husband

"LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE ⚰️Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don't want to "die" or go inexplicably "missing". I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my "perceived paradise," she wrote.

"For the 2nd time in 2 years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

The actress appealed to some relevant security agencies to be wary if she strangely becomes unavailable.

"If push comes to shove & suddenly I am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers," she added.

This is the second time the actress publicly announces her separation from Faani.

It would be recalled that in 2020, the actress revealed that her marriage was over.

A few days later, the actress played down the separation revealing that she had bipolar disorder.

"Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real. Here in Africa, we tend to not know about it due to ignore or overlook it. I cannot tell you all how I have been feeling in these tiny videos I have been making but I will however show you in motion pictures soon,'' she said at that time.