Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke has dismissed the claims that her marriage collapsed as a result of domestic violence.

Over the weekend, Eke announced that her marriage to Austin Faani was over.

In a video shared via her Instagram page late Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the movie star revealed that she is bipolar.

''Five days ago I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over and that video came with a lot of backlash from people with many insinuating that it is a clear case of domestic violence," she said.

"It is not. Austin has never laid his hands on me. He has never even raised his voice at me and God in heaven knows that's the truth."

Chacha and Austin celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary back in June. [Instagram/ChachaEkeFaani]

"Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real. Here in Africa, we tend to not know about it due to ignore or overlook it. I cannot tell you all how I have been feeling in these tiny videos I have been making but I will however show you in motion pictures soon."

Eke's statement is coming days after she released a video online where she surprisingly ended her 7-year-old marriage to Faani.