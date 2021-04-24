RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Chacha Eke and her hubby welcome 4th child

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Chacha and Austin have been married for 8 years.

Nollywood actress Chacha Faani and her hubby Austin Faani [Instagram/ChachaEkeFaani]

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke and her hubby Austin Faani have welcomed their fourth child.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, April 24, 2021, where she announced the big news.

"Beloved, Our Baby Is Here," she wrote.

Her husband, Faani, also shared the news via his Instagram page;

"I AM THE ONE THE LORD HAS TREMENDOUSLY BLESSED. The Almighty continues to increase us on every side. Thank you God for coloring our world with the arrival of our 4th Baby," he wrote.

Nollywood actress Chacha Faani and her hubby Austin Faani [Instagram/ChachaEkeFaani]
Nollywood actress Chacha Faani and her hubby Austin Faani [Instagram/ChachaEkeFaani] Pulse Nigeria

"Welcome home DIAMOND KANDILICHUKWU FAANI. 24th April 2021. I love you my little Queen. Your coming has blessed my soul and favoured our family greatly.''

Congratulations to the Faanis from all of us at Pulse.

