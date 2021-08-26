Celebrity Breakup: Fancy Acholonu officially calls off engagement with Alexx Ekubo

The American-born model took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 26, 2021, where she revealed that she has ended her relationship and engagement with the movie star.

"Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and engagement and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"I am aware this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself, because it is important that everyone finds happiness and live in their truth. At this time, my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much."

Acholonu's statement came barely 24 hours after it was revealed that their relationship had collapsed.

The couple got engaged in Los Angeles, United States of America.