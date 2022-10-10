RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Celebrities turn up en masse as Don Jazzy buries mother

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Saturday, 8th October 2022, Nigerian record label boss, music producer, recording artist, media influencer, and philanthropist Dom Jazzy laid his deceased mother to rest and the event was graced by numerous celebrities.

Details: In July 2022, Don Jazzy announced that he lost his mother to cancer. the burial was scheduled for October 19th and 20th 2022 and it was a glamorous event as different celebrities across the entertainment industry graced the burial.

In attendance were A-list musicians including Tiwa Savage, D'banj, Timaya, and past and present members of Mavin records amongst many others. Other celebrities and socialites at the event include Obi Cubana, Erica of Big Brother Naija, Pretty Mike, Media personality Dotun, Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo Adeneye, and Warri Pikin, amongst many others.

The event held at The Monarch Lagos had guests in a colorful Nigerian print (Aso Ebi) which according to Warri Pikin, the guests received for free from Don Jazzy.

