RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don Jazzy loses mother to cancer

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The record label boss announced the passing of his mother on his social media page.

Don Jazzy loses mother to cancer
Don Jazzy loses mother to cancer

Mavin Records head honcho, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy has lost her mother to the cold hands of death.

Recommended articles

The label executive broke the sad news in a post on his Instagram page on the evening of Friday, July 22, 2022.

According to Don Jazzy, the matriarch of the Ajereh family breathed her last on the morning of Friday, after a long battle with cancer.

I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo. I am beyond devastated,“ Don Jazzy said.

The music producer said even though his mother's death has left him with unimaginable pains, he'd take solace in the fact that she lived a good life.

He described the deceased as a fighter that refused to give in even in the face of a deadly health condition.

Don Jazzy then called on everybody to pray for his family, especially his dad and siblings, as they go through this tough period.

He said, “I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her. She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer. I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss.

May the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace!

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shanty Town: Netflix reportedly acquires Dimeji Ajibola directed limited series

Shanty Town: Netflix reportedly acquires Dimeji Ajibola directed limited series

Don Jazzy's mum is dead

Don Jazzy's mum is dead

Don Jazzy loses mother to cancer

Don Jazzy loses mother to cancer

Felabration 2022: Funke Kuti, Kaffy, others selected as judges for Afrobics dance competition

Felabration 2022: Funke Kuti, Kaffy, others selected as judges for Afrobics dance competition

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is engaged

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is engaged

Nigerians drag Zack Orji on Twitter over solidarity visit to Bola Tinubu

Nigerians drag Zack Orji on Twitter over solidarity visit to Bola Tinubu

E'major teams up with Wande coal to brew up the perfect summer song 'Freaky Friday'

E'major teams up with Wande coal to brew up the perfect summer song 'Freaky Friday'

Nonye Toria, the Afrobeat Queen that performed for the Queen of England

Nonye Toria, the Afrobeat Queen that performed for the Queen of England

Little Black Book: TNC Africa debuts season 2 trailer

Little Black Book: TNC Africa debuts season 2 trailer

Trending

'I was born with sickle cell disease, It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold

Ada Ameh is dead

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh [Instagram/AdaAmeh]

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May recounts how she fell into depression after he married 2nd wife

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's introduction

Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Chinwo and Blessed