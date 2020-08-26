Cardi B has shared a naked photo of the first lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump following a statement credited to news correspondent.

The news correspondent, DeAnna Lorraine, had taken to her Twitter page on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, where she slammed the rapper.

"America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B," she tweeted.

It didn't take long before the rapper fired back with a nude photo of the first lady.

"This pic giving me “ yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy “ vibes ...just saying🤷🏽‍♀️," she captioned the photo.

Cardi B has always been vocal and critical of President Donald Trump's style of leadership.

Donald Trump, President of The United States of America Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Recall in 2019, when the president shut down the government, leaving federal workers in untold hardship, the rapper was among the celebs who called him out.