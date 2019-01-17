It's been almost three weeks since the United States of America's president, Donald Trump shut down the government, leaving federal workers in untold hardship, which has led to Cardi B calling him out for the actions.

The rapper took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, where she called him out for leaving the workers stranded. He went on to appear to other Americans to take the shutdown by the government seriously.

"Hey, Y'all i just want to remind you all that this is been a little bit over three weeks, okay, it's a little bit been over three weeks, Trump is now ordering federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid. Now I don't want to hear Y'all motherfuckers say oh but Obama shut down the government for 17 days. Yea Bitch! For health care, so your grandma can check her blood pressure and you bitches can go check your pussy at a gynecologist with no motherfucking problem.

Now I know a lot of you don't care because you don't work for the government or you don't probably have a job, but this shit is fucking serious bro, this shit is crazy like our country is in a hell hole right now...we really need to take this seriously. I feel like we need to take some action, I don't know what time of action bitch, this is not what I do but bitch I'm scared, this is crazy and I really feel mad for these people that gat to go to fucking work to not get motherfucking paid," she said.

Donald Trump's wall and its journey so far

Trump's proposed wall is at the crux of the current government shutdown. In December, after signaling that he would sign a stopgap measure to keep the government funded until February 8, he caved to pressure from some in his base and said he would not sign any bill that doesn't provide $5.7 billion for a border wall.

There was not enough support for the wall in the Senate (60 votes were needed), and so starting on December 22, a partial government shutdown began, impacting roughly 800,000 federal workers. Of those, around 420,000 are considered essential and must work without pay.