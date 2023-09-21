ADVERTISEMENT
Cardi B fawns over husband Offset on their 6th wedding anniversary

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Despite their many up's and downs', they have made it this far and are waxing strong.

Cardi B and Offset are 6 years into their marriage
Cardi B and Offset are 6 years into their marriage

Belcalis Almánzar Cephus, known professionally as Cardi B, showed off the breathtaking floral arrangement in her house on her Instagram page. Pink flowers adorned the entrance of their luxurious home, accompanied by glowing candles leading close to the stairs.

The rapper, who also had a pink bouquet in her hand, panned the camera along the floral setup. In her post caption, she celebrated their marital bliss by fawning on her man. She thanked her rapper husband for the flowers, then proceeded to dote on him and share her favourite things about him.

Her caption read, "Thank you sooo much baby 💕 Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children… I love so many things about you. I love the fact that I’m with a grown a** man that’s going to provide , protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth , my attitude, my confidence my weakness and all this A**!!😜 MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into From my favorite colors, and my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods… I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall 😩Happy anniversary to US."

The rappers started dating in 2017 and in October of that year, Offset popped the question during her sold-out performance for Power 99’s Powerhouse in Philadelphia. Later, she showed off the enormous, $500,000 teardrop-shaped rock backstage. They then got married in a private ceremony shortly after.

On April 7, 2018, Cardi announced that the two were expecting their first child during her Saturday Night Live performance, and their firstborn Kulture was born in July. The couple also welcomed their second-born Wave to the world in 2021, making their family of three a wholesome family of four.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

