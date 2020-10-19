American rapper Cardi B has deleted her Twitter page days after announcing via the social media platform that she was getting back with estranged husband, Offset.

During an Instagram Live session on Saturday, October 17, 2020, the rapper said she deleted her account after getting tired of tweets from fans who were criticising her and harassing Offset after they reconciled.

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm mother----ing Ariana Grande or something," the mother of one said in the video, "like I came from Disney or something," she said.

The rapper says she is tired of getting bullied on Twitter over her decision to reconcile with Offset. [Instagram/IamCardiB]

"I'm so tired that because of y'all I've gotta continuously explain myself," said Cardi, who recently reconciled with Offset after filing for divorce. "I didn't put my divorce out there, a f---ing court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' this and that, I have to address it."

This is coming, days after she took to her Twitter page where she talked about the reconciliation moves between Offset and herself.

Cardi B got married to Offset about three years ago and they have daughter together [Instagram/IAmCardiB]

There have been speculations that the 27-year-old rapper's decision to reconcile with her husband was because of the gifts, especially the Rolls Royce birthday gift she got from Offset on her last birthday.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset back in September following his alleged serial infidelity.

According to documents obtained by PageSix, the hearing for their divorce, which is contested, is set for November 4, 2020