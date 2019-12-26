Cardi B and her husband, Offset her proud owners of a sprawling mansion in Atlanta, which they got for themselves for Christmas.

Cardi B took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, where she shared videos from the massive mansion. According to her, it took them two years to finally find a house that they both liked as they had previously disagreed over all the houses they visited.

"Closing time @offsetyrn and I been house hunting for the past 2 years with our realtor @b_luxurious.It has been a roller roller coaster! Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agree on 😩and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they wherein are not too good.

"We even though about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated. With the help of @b_luxurious and God, WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!! Sorry if the videos don’t fit so well on Instagram," she captioned one of the videos.

Congratulations to the celebrity couple over this huge achievement. Over the last few days, Cardi B has been in the spending mood as we can all remember how she surprised her husband and sister on their birthdays.

Cardi B buys G Wagon worth N54M for sister on her 24th birthday

Christmas came early for Cardi B's younger sister, Hennessy as she got her a G Wagon. [Instagram/IamCardiB]

In a video that has since gone viral, Cardi B is seen surprising her younger sister with the expensive SUV on her twenty-fourth birthday. Hennessy took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 22, 2019, where she shared videos from the surprise gift.

"OHHHHHH MYYYYY GODDDDD sister !!!!@iamcardib Thank YOUUUUUUUU soooooo much for my new car !!! BEST bday gift EVERRR!!!!!!! I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU Sooooo MUCH!!!!!❤️❤️🎁" she captioned one of the videos.