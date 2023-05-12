The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Caramel Plugg blames men for pushing women to do Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs)

Babatunde Lawal

Although controversial, her remarks highlight the societal pressure that many women feel to conform to certain beauty standards, which are often influenced by the preferences of men.

Caramel recently got in trouble for making remarks that men should be responsible for women's welfare

She shared her two cents during a recent appearance on the BTS Reality podcast hosted by Jermaine.

According to Caramel Plugg, many women undergo BBLs because men tend to prefer women with larger buttocks. Despite publicly criticising women for undergoing such surgeries, men allegedly still privately patronise them.

She said, "Everything they will say, we are dragging men. But it's men that always cause it too. I'm serious. It's men that cause it too.

"You will see things like, 'Oh! This one has done BBL.' But on the low you will patronise them. On the low you are looking for surgery preferable. On the low this one has not done BBL, you don't want. It's true."

BBL is a type of cosmetic surgery that involves transferring fat from other parts of the body to the buttocks, resulting in larger, more shapely buttocks.

The procedure involves extracting fat via liposuction from areas such as the abdomen, hips, or thighs and then injecting the fat into the buttocks to increase their size and improve their shape. BBL has become increasingly popular in recent years, particularly among women seeking a more curvaceous figure.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.

