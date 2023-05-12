Caramel Plugg blames men for pushing women to do Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs)

She shared her two cents during a recent appearance on the BTS Reality podcast hosted by Jermaine.

According to Caramel Plugg, many women undergo BBLs because men tend to prefer women with larger buttocks. Despite publicly criticising women for undergoing such surgeries, men allegedly still privately patronise them.

She said, "Everything they will say, we are dragging men. But it's men that always cause it too. I'm serious. It's men that cause it too.

"You will see things like, 'Oh! This one has done BBL.' But on the low you will patronise them. On the low you are looking for surgery preferable. On the low this one has not done BBL, you don't want. It's true."

BBL is a type of cosmetic surgery that involves transferring fat from other parts of the body to the buttocks, resulting in larger, more shapely buttocks.