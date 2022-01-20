RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Busayo Dakolo celebrates hubby Timi Dakolo on his birthday

Dakolo turned 41 on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Timi Dakolo and his wife Busayo [Instagram/BusayoDakolo]

Busayo Dakolo has celebrated her husband Nigerian music star Timi Dakolo on his birthday.

The celebrity photographer took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 20, 2022, where she penned a cute note to her husband.

"Dear Husband @timidakolo Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience. May this year channel you into the next level of greatness and always know that I am here for you. Your wife," she wrote.

Happy birthday to Timi Dakolo from all of us at Pulse.

Dakolo is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer.

He emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007.

