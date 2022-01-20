Busayo Dakolo celebrates hubby Timi Dakolo on his birthday

Busayo Dakolo has celebrated her husband Nigerian music star Timi Dakolo on his birthday.
Dakolo turned 41 on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
The celebrity photographer took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 20, 2022, where she penned a cute note to her husband.
"Dear Husband @timidakolo Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience. May this year channel you into the next level of greatness and always know that I am here for you. Your wife," she wrote.
Happy birthday to Timi Dakolo from all of us at Pulse.
Dakolo is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer.
He emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007.
