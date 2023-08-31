ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burna Boy has become an arrogant and obnoxious monster - Patrick Doyle

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He came to knock the afrobeats artiste off his high horse.

Patrick Doyle believes that Burna boy has done nothing to deserve the credit that he has received.
Patrick Doyle believes that Burna boy has done nothing to deserve the credit that he has received.

Recommended articles

In his Facebook post, he said that the singer is undeserving of all the attention he receives, noting that he hasn't done anything on his own. He stressed that Burna Boy and all the other Nigerian artistes are riding on the roads paved by their predecessors, and have achieved nothing alone.

He bluntly said, "The credit for the feats that appear to be puffing the likes of Burna Boy up have to be properly ascribed to the greats who cleared the thorny paths that have created pathways for his likes to walk through practically effortlessly."

Patrick Doyle knocks Burna Boy off his high horse
Patrick Doyle knocks Burna Boy off his high horse Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Naming the legendary musicians of times past like Fela Anikulapo, Majek Fashek, and King Sunny Ade among other greats, he emphasised that Burna Boy and other musicians of today have to respect their music heroes. Patrick also warned them to be humble and reminded them that greatness is not a one-man feat. The actor insisted that people stop giving the singer too much credit, to avoid creating an 'Arrogant and obnoxious monster'.

In his words, "Burna Boy has not by himself done anything that can be remotely described as great. He and his peers are recipients of the labours of heroes past. They need to be humble and respectful of their diligent and truly pioneering predecessors. Great artistes like SunnyAde, Fela Anikulapo, Majek Fashek, I, k. Dairo and a galaxy of others who paved the way from the 60s, to the 2000s. Greatness and great feats don't exist in a vacuum. Let us not contribute to the creation of an arrogant and obnoxious monster."

The legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti is known as the king of Afrobeats.
The legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti is known as the king of Afrobeats. ece-auto-gen

Patrick posted this after Burna Boy publicly asserted that the Afrobeats music genre 'has no substance'. He made this assertion during a conversation with Apple Music Zane Lowe, stating that the genre is simply about giving a good time but in his opinion should have more to it.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I have never beat any woman - Frank Edodho revisits rumours about him

I have never beat any woman - Frank Edodho revisits rumours about him

My debut album 'Ru The World' is very relatable - Ruger

My debut album 'Ru The World' is very relatable - Ruger

Burna Boy has become an arrogant and obnoxious monster - Patrick Doyle

Burna Boy has become an arrogant and obnoxious monster - Patrick Doyle

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Spotify's most streamed Afrobeats songs of all time

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Spotify's most streamed Afrobeats songs of all time

Rema makes history after spending 1 year atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Rema makes history after spending 1 year atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Are Rema and American singer Justine Skye a thing now?

Are Rema and American singer Justine Skye a thing now?

Alex scolds Pere for enabling chaos on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Alex scolds Pere for enabling chaos on 'BBNaija All Stars'

No Music Day to discuss collaboration & sustainability in the Nigerian Music

No Music Day to discuss collaboration & sustainability in the Nigerian Music

D'Prince's Jonzing World signs new artist Gdzilla

D'Prince's Jonzing World signs new artist Gdzilla

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

Filling O2 isn't my priority, I want to have a billion dollars in my account - Shatta

Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia thanks everyone for their words of comfort

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

Chinedu Ikedieze clears the air about his education because people think he's uneducated.

People think I'm uneducated because of the roles I play - Chinedu Ikedieze

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt: WWE Superstar confirmed dead at age 36