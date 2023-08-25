ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy releases 7th album 'I Told Them'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy has released his highly anticipated 7th album titled 'I Told Them'.

On August 25, 2023, Burna Boy released his highly anticipated seventh album he called 'I Told Them'.

The album packs 15 tracks including the previously released 'Sitting' On Top Of The World' featuring 21 Saavage, 'Big 7', 'Talibans II' featuring Byron Messia, and 'Cheat On Me' feat Dave.

The album comes off the back of his 2022 Grammy nominated effort 'Love, Damini' which delivered the hit records 'Last Last', 'For Your Hand' feat Ed Sheeran, and 'Its Plenty'.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Burna Boy said that 'I Told Them' is an album in which he's enjoying himself and doing the things he always wanted to do.

On the album, Burna Boy collaborated with WuTang Clan rappers GZA and RZA, Afrobeats sensation Seyi Vibez, and American rapper J Cole.

