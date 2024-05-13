ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerians are sick people — Brymo reacts to reports he asked Simi for sex

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This comes after his confession that he requested for intimacy to 'create intensity.'

Brymo says that the public accused him of asking Simi for sex
Brymo says that the public accused him of asking Simi for sex

Recommended articles

Speaking with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, on the latest episode of the With Chude show, the singer was asked about the controversy surrounding the reports.

Chude asked, "You came out on Twitter and on TV to say that you wanted to create art with Simi and you asked to sleep with her first..."

"...I didn't want to create art with her" Brymo interjected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ara singer stated that, unlike the reports, Adekunle was the one who came to him for a collaboration first before Simi. He added that it was after he turned down her request that she made the collaborative album with rapper Falz.

"Adekunle Gold came to me. Those two wanted to get married and then they took a break to hustle separately and then Adekunle Gold came to me and said that we should create an album together and I said no. Simi also came to me and I said no, then suddenly she did an album with Falz," he said.

Brymo stated that he was accused of requesting for sexual intimacy, calling Nigerians "sick people."

He said, "The reports then came in that Simi and Falz were dating. Simi and Falz? Nobody even knew that Simi and Adekunle Gold had stuff going on during that period. So I came back to gist everyone about what happened then and then they started accusing me of asking Simi for sex in exchange for a collab. Nigerians are sick people! That's dark."

ADVERTISEMENT

"They came to me first of all, it didn't happen second of all, then I came tell everyone what happened later. That's it," Brymo emphasised.

Brymos now-deleted tweet from 2023
Brymos now-deleted tweet from 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Brymo's recollection of event is contradictory to his confession last year that he used to offer intimacy to female musicians he collaborated with, Simi included.

His tweet read “Though AG reached out later, I like to think that he didn’t check in again, by will or fate, because I turned down the same request many years before. I also did the same with Simi, saying I wanted to get intimate to create intensity. I didn’t know they were together, of course.”

After backlash from the public, Adekunle Gold also warned him to steer clear of his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hilda Baci celebrating 1-year anniversary of her cookathon record for next 5 days

Hilda Baci celebrating 1-year anniversary of her cookathon record for next 5 days

Phyna's new film 'The Last Man On Earth' premieres this week — watch trailer

Phyna's new film 'The Last Man On Earth' premieres this week — watch trailer

Here are 10 notable Nigeria/Ghana hip-hop collaborations

Here are 10 notable Nigeria/Ghana hip-hop collaborations

Moses Bliss overjoyed to sing for Prince Harry, Meghan as their Nigerian trip ends

Moses Bliss overjoyed to sing for Prince Harry, Meghan as their Nigerian trip ends

Nigerians are sick people — Brymo reacts to reports he asked Simi for sex

Nigerians are sick people — Brymo reacts to reports he asked Simi for sex

'Ajosepo' continues to hold top spot after 4 weeks in cinemas

'Ajosepo' continues to hold top spot after 4 weeks in cinemas

Tacha says her AMVCA dress costs over ₦100 million, see reactions

Tacha says her AMVCA dress costs over ₦100 million, see reactions

6 biggest snubs at the 2024 AMVCA

6 biggest snubs at the 2024 AMVCA

8 most notable moments from the 2024 AMVCA

8 most notable moments from the 2024 AMVCA

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ali Baba and his wife Mary welcome triplet boys

It was not an April Fool's joke - Ali Baba dedicates new triplets in church

Kanayo O Kanayo says that it is Igbo culture to seek parental blessing after receiving the first salary [Instagram/Kanayo.o.kanayo]

Giving your first salary to your pastor is a waste of time - Kanayo O Kanayo

Davido expresses his anger over doctored image of him in lingerie

Davido slams American blog over photoshopped picture of him in lingerie

Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie