The music star made the clarification known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, where she posted a video. She went on to caption the video with a statement indicating the situation of things. According to her, an impersonator has been using her name to send conflicting messages to her team and family.

"I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them.

"He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Britney's latest statement is coming a few weeks after it was announced that she had checked into a mental health facility. It was also reported that it was related to the fact that her father's health was deteriorating.

Britney Spears checks into mental health facility amid dad's illness

According to PageSix, her father, Jamie Spears' health has been deteriorating and it has indeed gotten to the music star.

“Britney was having a hard time dealing with her dad’s health issues. Britney hasn’t been drinking or doing drugs or anything, she just has some very difficult emotional and mental health issues. She’s gone away to try to deal with her issues before they get worse. She has recently been showing signs of being under a lot of strain,” our source added, before pointing out that dad Jamie is “the support in her life,” a source close to the family told PageSix.

Britney Spears is said to have spent one week already at the facility and is expected to be there for the next 30 days. Jamie Spears has been battling a colon condition since last November when his colon spontaneously ruptured. He underwent surgery at the time and was slated to go under the knife again in March.