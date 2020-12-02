Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji has revealed that she is searching for a husband.

The mother of one made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, while showing off two of her expensive cars.

"Living the life of my dreams... on my own terms! #RR2020 #BentleyMulsanne. #womanlikelinda. 💪 Selfmade. Strong. Independent. But I'm still looking for husband sha...😂😂😂😂😂," she wrote.

Ikeji was once in a relationship with businessman, Sholaye Jeremi.

That relationship made the headlines back in 2018 after the blogger announced that things between them.

According to Ikeji, their once 'made in heaven' relationship took a nose-dive the moment she told Jeremi that she was pregnant.

Ikeji and Jeremi have a son together.