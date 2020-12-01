Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji has taken delivery of her Range Rover SUV worth N175M.

Ikeji bought the SUV for her birthday back in September.

The media mogul took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, where she shared photos of the new SUV.

"My baby is finally here! 💃💃💃. 2020 Range Rover Autobiography (Long Wheel Base). Gift from me to me! Whoop whoop! Lol. And inside of the vehicle is absolutely stunning! 🤩🤩. (Swipe to see). So chuffed! Thank you God for making me win on my own terms. #womanlikelinda 💪💪#blessed #sograteful," she captioned the photos.

Ikeji's Range Rover is an Autobiography which according to cars site, NaijaAutos cost N175M.

Recall that the blogger announced in September during her birthday that she had bought a Range Rover.

The mother of one who turned 40 also spoiled herself with 85 pairs of shoes to mark the special day.