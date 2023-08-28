Blessing CEO claps back at Pretty Mike for calling her BBL the worst

She took to her Instagram page to show off her newly acquired bum in a bid to prove that her Brazilian butt lift is natural-looking. She defended herself, clarifying that her body enhancement was not as bad as Pretty Mike made it seem by calling it the worst.

"So people have been tagging me on Instablog, saying that Pretty Mike said I have the worst BBL. And I'm like 'bro, where is that coming from?' This is me, I don't have the worst BBL," she said.

Going on, she noted that she was already aware of what Pretty Mike had said on the Terms and Conditions podcast before the clip went viral. The businesswoman also stressed that she and the socialite are friends, claiming that he said her name because he felt safe enough to use her name.

In her words, "Let me get this straight Pretty Mike na my friend o, I did not pick offense to what he said because I have also been invited to the same podcast, and they don already tell me say na wetin him talk, so even before the video came out, they already told me that he said I have the worst BBL."

While on the podcast, Pretty Mike aired his opinion, stating that the reason why BBLs are trendy among women is because some do it to please others. "Everyone has a target audience," he said.

He did not condemn those who go under the knife, but he criticised those who undergo surgeries and lie about how they attained the figure, thus deceiving others.

