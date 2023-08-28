ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Blessing CEO claps back at Pretty Mike for calling her BBL the worst

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She wasted no time in responding to him, but she was not offended.

Self acclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO slams Pretty Mike of Lagos for commenting on her BBL [Tribune]
Self acclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO slams Pretty Mike of Lagos for commenting on her BBL [Tribune]

Recommended articles

She took to her Instagram page to show off her newly acquired bum in a bid to prove that her Brazilian butt lift is natural-looking. She defended herself, clarifying that her body enhancement was not as bad as Pretty Mike made it seem by calling it the worst.

"So people have been tagging me on Instablog, saying that Pretty Mike said I have the worst BBL. And I'm like 'bro, where is that coming from?' This is me, I don't have the worst BBL," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on, she noted that she was already aware of what Pretty Mike had said on the Terms and Conditions podcast before the clip went viral. The businesswoman also stressed that she and the socialite are friends, claiming that he said her name because he felt safe enough to use her name.

In her words, "Let me get this straight Pretty Mike na my friend o, I did not pick offense to what he said because I have also been invited to the same podcast, and they don already tell me say na wetin him talk, so even before the video came out, they already told me that he said I have the worst BBL."

While on the podcast, Pretty Mike aired his opinion, stating that the reason why BBLs are trendy among women is because some do it to please others. "Everyone has a target audience," he said.

He did not condemn those who go under the knife, but he criticised those who undergo surgeries and lie about how they attained the figure, thus deceiving others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newest episode is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Soundcloud. Follow the Pulse Podcast Network on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

See the Terms and Conditions video clip below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blessing CEO claps back at Pretty Mike for calling her BBL the worst

Blessing CEO claps back at Pretty Mike for calling her BBL the worst

Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has lost hope in Nigeria's electoral process

Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has lost hope in Nigeria's electoral process

BBNaija's Ka3na returns to Instagram with sexy post after husband's death

BBNaija's Ka3na returns to Instagram with sexy post after husband's death

Angel isn't sure about being official with Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel isn't sure about being official with Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy Johnson and husband celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary

Mercy Johnson and husband celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary

Blessing CEO has the worst BBL ever - Pretty Mike of Lagos

Blessing CEO has the worst BBL ever - Pretty Mike of Lagos

We are fine - Steve Harvey debunks rumours that his wife cheated on him

We are fine - Steve Harvey debunks rumours that his wife cheated on him

Tolanibaj was one of my reasons for coming on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Neo

Tolanibaj was one of my reasons for coming on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Neo

How BBNaija became Nigeria's most popular reality TV show

How BBNaija became Nigeria's most popular reality TV show

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

They are making Ghana music look like feeding bottle - Shatta Wale on Asake's O2 show

Shatta Wale

Filling O2 isn't my priority, I want to have a billion dollars in my account - Shatta

Singer Simi strongly condemned 'Big Brother Naija' star Seyi Awolowo for his comments made during the show.

He needs to be flogged - Simi drags 'BBNaija All Stars' housemate Seyi

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt: WWE Superstar confirmed dead at age 36