Oil and gas business tycoon Tein Jack Rich has denied the rumours that he bought a car for actress Destiny Etiko.

Etiko has denied getting the car gift from Jack-Rich, a married man.

In a post shared via his Facebook page on Monday, February 8, 2021, the businessman denied the rumours.

"Just saw these..can this be real news...What a world. Campaign of calumny... great news and achievements for societal advancement are not given widespread publicity to encourage others to help those in need," he wrote.

"Never seen these faces before, never heard of these names either not to talk of closeness to such magnitude. But such is life. Never got calls and great spreads of our vision for prosperous communities and nation but as preposterous as these, circulation reaching 5m...waaaoooh...what a political enigma."

"These real or one of those jokes thrown by political strategist or Wisemen to keep one defending what is unreal to shrink ability to create real substances to address needs."

The oil magnet's post is coming on the heels of the rumours that he bought a Toyota Prado SUV for Etiko.

In a post that has been deleted, the actress debunked the rumours.

She went on to place curses on the blogs that were paid to spread the false news.