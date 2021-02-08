Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has denied the reports of receiving a Prado SUV from a married businessman.

The voluptuous actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, February 8, 2021, where she denied the allegations.

"A lot has been going on. A lot has been flying on the internet ever since I posted my vehicle. I haven't rested and I do not know why. I had wanted to keep quiet because a clear conscience fears no accusation but things kept coming up as if I have done something wrong," she said.

"So I am here to clear the air. I don't know this man you people speak of. I have never met him in my entire life. I swear with my life. I swear with everything I hold sacred. In fact, apart from my life, another person I hold so dear to my heart is my mother."

"swear with my mother's life. If I have ever met this man or him giving me any money or him sponsoring my projects or him even buying me a car, let it not ever be well with me and my generation but if not, this people cooking this whole thing up, the blogs sponsoring it, it shall never be well with you all and your entire generation."

Etiko's latest statement is coming barely 48 hours after she released a video of her newly acquired White Prado SUV.

Shortly after she shared the video, rumours began to filter the air on social media that the SUV was gifted to her by a popular married oil businessman.