Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The public believes that his tweet was directed at Naira Marley.

Bella Shmurda tells Naira Marley to report himself to the police [meeteverydaypeople]
Bella Shmurda tells Naira Marley to report himself to the police

The singer on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, made a tweet saying, " Sha lo report ara eh!!!", which means "Go and report yourself!!". The public immediately speculated that his tweet was directed at the CEO of Marlians Music, Naira Marley.

Shmurda's post came an hour after Marley issued an official statement to his Instagram page, stressing that he had no hand in the death of his former signee Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad. In his statement, he noted that he was appalled by the 'onslaught on his character' since Mohbad died, denying all allegations against him.

Marley's statement read in part, "In the last few days there has been a lot of onslaught on my personal reputation globally over the death of all my former signing all manner of stories have been moving against me in respect of his untimely death. I have not only been in shock over the death of the deceased whom I consider to be my brother a member of our music family but over the various lies spread and threats against me. I would like to clearly state that I have never fought or attacked him for the avoidance of doubt I have never instructed any friend, or known associates to attack bully or harass him. And with regard to our label, none of our artists ever fought or mistreated Mohbad".

Marley also added that he would be returning to Nigeria to assist in the ongoing investigation into Mohbad's death, and cooperating with the police in every way he can.

However, Mohbad's close friend Shmurda was not having it with his statement and instructed him to report himself to the police. This comes after Shmurda clamoured for Marley's arrest, alongside his associate Sam Larry.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

