Beauty queen Chidmma Adetshina reveals why she deleted her Twitter account

Speaking on Arise 360, the Nigerian-South African beauty queen revealed that the decision to leave Twitter was driven by the overwhelming and often negative feedback she received.

"I'm not on Twitter," Adetshina confessed.

She highlighted how deleting the app came as a form of solace for her because it became too toxic for her mental health.

"I had to delete it because I felt like it was too much for me. I'm a comment reader so I read each and every comment; that's the thing. So for me, I could spend 80% of my day reading comments. I'd read the comments and all and it became toxic for me. I use Instagram but I did limit my comment section one time," Adetshina explained.

The beauty queen also acknowledged the support she receives from fans but also noted the potential risks associated with supporting her.

"Sometimes there are people in the comment section saying , 'I really like you but I don't want to put my feelings out there,' and it's valid because when people support me, they get dragged. I don't want people to go through something like that for supporting me," she said.

This interview comes after Chidimma's withdrawal from the Miss South Africa pageant following allegations by the South African Home Office of a prima facie case of fraud and identity theft by her mother.

At the time, she also faced severe backlash from South Africans when she was announced as a contestant for the Miss South Africa contest. After her withdrawal, the Silverbird Group, which organised the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, extended an invitation to Chidimma, and she accepted and subsequently won.

She also faced some backlash after winning, as some deemed her victory as one given to her out of pity.