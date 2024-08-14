ADVERTISEMENT
Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina will contest at Miss Universe Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Chidimma has the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe competition.

Chidimma will contest in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant [Instagram/chichivanessa]
Chidimma will contest in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant [Instagram/chichivanessa]

Chidimma Adetshina has a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, but she was born and raised in South Africa.

When Chidimma Onwe Adetshina was announced as a contestant for the Miss South Africa contest, many South Africans took to social media, claiming she wasn’t truly South African because of her name.

Amid these reactions, Chidimma withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant following allegations by the South African Home Office of a prima facie case of fraud and identity theft by her mother.

Interestingly, a new queen was crowned, Mia le Roux, a Caucasian deaf South African, over the weekend.

The Silverbird Group, which organises the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, the winner of which represents Nigeria at the Miss Universe contest, extended an invitation to Chidimma, and she accepted.

Chidimma and the head of the Silverbird Group, Ben Bruce Murray, shared her acceptance video on social media. In the video, she expressed her gratitude:

"I can’t start off this video without expressing my gratitude to the people who have shown me incredible love and support.”

”I have received an invitation from the Silverbird Group, the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant."

"I say this with great excitement because I have decided to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty pageant. I understand the expectations and responsibility that come with this title..."

"I am so excited to embark on this journey and look forward to participating in the most prestigious pageant in Africa."

We wish Chidimma all the best on this journey.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

