'BBTitans' winner Khosi Twala survives deadly car crash

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Thank God she's okay.

Khosi Twala is hale and hearty after being involved in a car accident

The journalist took to her Instagram to post a video a few days after the incident in order to reassure them that she was in good health. In her video, she walks on the sands of the beach, basking in the euphoria of the view.

In her caption she thanked her fans, supporters, and well-wishers for their prayers, saying, "I can attest that miracles do happen. Thank you all for including me in your prayers. #Homesafe". She also expressed her gratitude to God on her Twitter saying, "Thank you, thank you a million times! Your prayers went a long way. By God’s grace am safely home"

Khosi was involved in an accident with her mother Mmeli Khumalo and her friend and fellow BBTitans housemate Marvin Achi on Sunday morning in Mozambique. They were on a fun-filled, relaxing vacation when it was cut short by the accident. Their car was said to have run off the road and crashed into a tree. The BBTitans winner and her passengers were taken to a neighboring hospital, where they were treated for minor wounds.

After the news hit the internet, Khosi's concerned fans took to social media to check in on their welfare, they soon breathed a sigh of relief after her reassurance.

This all took place a few days before her 26th birthday on August 10, 2023. She has since been celebrating her milestone on her Instagram.

