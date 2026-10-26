Daniel Etim Effiong battles M.I Abaga in a fierce Cook-off at the premiere of Cooking with GameChangers’ season 2

Pressure mounted daily as a one-week cook-off countdown marked the premiere of Season 2 of Cooking with GameChangers.

Cooking with GameChangers is a business-reality and cooking competition show where business executives are filmed through a day in their lives and thereafter engage in a cook-off to make the best meal, which is tasted by the show judges, and an “Ultimate GameChanger” is announced. Season 1 of the show aired in 2024 and garnered over 60 million TV viewers in a quarter.

Season 2 of Cooking with GameChangers premiered with a week-long cook-off that saw corporate leaders and media icons trade their laptops and workspaces for aprons and kitchen workstations in a dramatic twist. The cook-off week, hosted by social media sensation Steve Chuks, reached a crescendo on Friday, October 23rd, 2026, with a live-streamed event that featured an entertaining cook-off between the show host, Daniel Etim Effiong, and one of the show judges, M.I Abaga.

People that followed live updates on Instagram @cookingwithgamechangers got to experience the unforgettable moments delivered all through the daily live cook-offs between industry giants. The live cook-offs can be watched here .

The live cook-off spotlighted organisations that lead in their respective sectors, hence serving as a pat on the back for the great work being done to stay at the top. This cook-off, however, pushed our corporate contestants to their limit as they battled against the ticking clock to present their best interpretation of the assigned dish of yam and egg with peppered sauce. The panel of judges also brought their unique perspectives from business, entertainment, food, culture and leadership, holding back nothing as they tasted, critiqued and delivered sharp, witty feedback before the winner was announced.

The show’s executive producer, Seyi Banigbe , joined the panel of judges from Monday to Wednesday as she kept the contestants on their toes, even as she bridged humour with her culinary grit while delivering a detailed analysis of each contestant’s cooking effort.

Day 1 kicked off on Monday, 19th October, with a cook-off between companies leading in the ethnic radio broadcast industry. The battle was between Wazobia FM, represented by Ogar Justina, and Naija FM, represented by Godwin Aruwayo. Both contestants did their best to deliver a great variation of yam and egg with pepper sauce, but Naija FM emerged the winner. Day 1 of the premiere cook-off started with so much excitement and fun.

Day 2 featured News TV giants, with New Central Television and TVC News represented. The fierce standoff between the two contestants was palpable as they brought their professional mien to the kitchen. TVC News was represented by their head of news, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, and News Central’s head of programmes, Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun; the two bantered and shared highlights on their careers and respective news stations. TVC News emerged the winner of day 2’s cook-off.

Day 3 featured giants in the media communications and strategy industry, with All Seasons Zenith represented by Ijeoma Okafor and Algorithm Media represented by Elizabeth Eze. They both battled in the kitchen, showing off their best culinary abilities. All Seasons Zenith emerged as the winner, wrapping up day 3 in a very exciting and engaging cook-off.

Day 4 featured two judges from season 2 of Cooking With GameChanger, Show creator and executive producer Seyi Banigbe and Dr Dayo Osholowu, having a fierce cooking battle. The energy in the kitchen was infectious, even as they both brought antiques from the TV show to the cook-off while racing against time to deliver the best dish. Dr Dayo Osholowu emerged the winner for Day 4.

Day 5 was the grand finale and wrap-up party, and it featured M.I Abaga and Daniel Etim-Effiong taking on each other for the ultimate cook-off. Before the cook-off commenced, they both shared exclusive insight into how the filming of season 2 panned out, and they shared why season 2 is an upgraded version of season 1 of Cooking with GameChangers.

It was a week filled with entertainment, inspiration and the celebration of greatness across industries. Catch a recap of the premiere cook-off here .

Season 2 of Cooking with GameChangers can be enjoyed on the B2GNETWORK YouTube channel.

Cooking with GameChangers can be watched on TV stations nationwide on the following stations:

SATURDAYS:

•⁠ ⁠NTA Network: Saturdays at 9.00AM • Silverbird: Saturdays at 12.30PM; Repeat: Sundays at 11.30P.M. •⁠ ⁠Views Channel: Saturday 6:30PM; Repeat: Wednesdays at 8:30PM

SUNDAYS:

•⁠ ⁠Africa Magic Family: Sundays at 4.30PM: Rpt: Tuesdays 3:30PM and Saturdays 3:00PM •⁠ ⁠TVC: Sundays at 5.30PM •⁠ ⁠NTA2: Sundays at 5.30PM •⁠ ⁠Wazobia Max TV Sunday 5:30pm; Repeat: Tuesdays 3:30pm • Wazobia TV SUNDAY 5:30PM; Repeat: TUESDAY 6:30PM

Follow the live updates @cookingwithgamechangers on Instagram and on YouTube @B2G Network

Join the conversation with the official hashtags. #CookingwithGameChangers #CookingwithGameChangersNigeria #Season2isHere #TheBattleofIndustryGiants #PremiereCookOff